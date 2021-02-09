MORE than $200 million in compensation is being sought by a regional insurance company for malicious prosecution after it was accused of committing fraud-related offences stemming from the construction of the new Piarco Airport almost 20 years ago.
After 13 years before the court and multiple appearances during the preliminary enquiry, all charges against Maritime Life (Caribbean) Ltd were eventually dropped after the magistrate hearing the matter found there was no evidence by the State to suggest the company had committed any wrong-doing.
Now the company is seeking a total of $218,929,000 plus $15 million in special damages to cover legal costs it had incurred in defending the charges.
Additionally, it is claiming aggravated and/or exemplary damages for what it said was the arbitrary, oppressive and unconstitutional actions by agents of the State. That lawsuit was filed electronically at the High Court last Friday.
The company is claiming that officers acted with malice and without reasonable and probable cause when its subsidiaries were implicated along with several businessmen and public officials in 2004.
A number of people, including Sadiq Baksh and Brian Kuei Tung, former ministers under the United National Congress (UNC) administration, along with UNC financiers Ishwar Galbarnasingh and Steve Ferguson, were also charged.
It was alleged that all of the accused conspired unlawfully with others to obtain multi-million-dollar contracts or payments.
In its legal claim, the company said from the outset of the proceedings until all charges were dropped against it in 2017, it was prosecuted without an honest belief by the State that there was a case to forward against it.
The company stated on a number of occasions during the preliminary enquiry, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) applied to amend the case by either removing or adding charges.
“Strikingly, the relevant information was amended after the evidence had been heard and the prosecution had called its 52 witnesses and first closed its case.
“Even with that additional material, it was abundantly clear that there was no evidence that the claimant had committed any criminal act and that there was no prospect of establishing a prima facie case against it,” the claim stated.
It went on to add the lack of reasonable and probable cause could be inferred from the fact that all charges against the company were dismissed by Magistrate Ejenny Espinet at the preliminary enquiry in 2017 after she upheld a no-case submission by its attorneys.
Further to that, the company said the investigation into the alleged corruption in the airport project began in 2000 while the UNC was in government, but that charges were only brought after the People’s National Movement (PNM) assumed office and was campaigning for the 2002 general election.
It suggested that the bringing of charges was an election ploy by the PNM to gain mileage over the UNC in the general election of that year.
“The timing of the charges and the prominence given to the case was bound to have an effect on the election campaign, to the advantage of the PNM, and to the detriment of the UNC,” the claim stated.
It also made mention of public statements by then-prime minister Patrick Manning and several attorneys general who served during his tenure.
The body that carried out investigations was the newly-formed Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau (ACIB), which fell under the purview of the Office of the Attorney General, the company pointed out.
“Given the evident risk of political interference in criminal investigations, the establishment of the ACIB within the Ministry of the Attorney General was the subject of extensive criticism by public figures, including the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Commissioner of Police.”
It said because of the malicious prosecution it has sustained significant reputational damage that posed the possibility of the company’s very existence being threatened.
“As a result of the subsequent charges and the matters complained of above, the claimant sustained further reputational damage, loss of business opportunities, and substantial financial loss, the details of which will be provided separately,” it said, as it noted that an external report had been commissioned from an expert and “would be provided to the court when the case goes to trial”, it added.
The company is being represented by Edward Fitzgerald QC, Annette Mamchan, and Adam Hosein.