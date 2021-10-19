Minority Leader Wade Mark yesterday called for the firing of the First Citizens Bank board and its CEO for making available US$65 million ($465 million) to two closely related and connected companies.
Speaking in the Senate, Mark called on the Government to conduct an internal forensic audit into this “bizarre transaction and opaque arrangement and to direct FCB not to invest any more of depositors money into what appears to be another fast developing Ponzi Scheme”.
Mark asked the Minister of Finance to explain the bank’s decision to invest US$39.2 million ($269 million) in a small brokerage firm and to loan US$25 million ($170 million) to a St Lucia offshore company known as Cornerstone Financial Holding Ltd, “where the shareholder and beneficial owners are unknown and remain a mystery to the people of Trinidad and Tobago”.
He said for all intents and purposes Cornerstone is nothing more than a paper company, adding it was not listed on the Jamaican Stock Exchange and was a purely privately run entity.
“The truth is that at a time of foreign exchange scarcity FCB has made available some US$65 million,” he said.
Mark said while the Minister of Finance identified First Citizens as its target to raise some $550 million through the sale of 10,869,565 ordinary shares, reducing Government’s ownership from 64.43 per cent to 60.10 per cent, the bank had been the subject of a number of well written investigative articles by Anthony Wilson, Express Business Editor.
Why Merit List can’t travel from President to Parliament?
While companies are taking paying customers into space with ease in other countries, a Merit List for the substantive post of Police Service Commission can’t even travel from the President’s House to the Parliament in Trinidad and Tobago, Mark said .
He said the country’s Constitution was facing an unprecedented assault and people had lost faith in the independent institutions.
“We have no Commissioner of Police, no Police Service Commission. We have an Attorney General’s office without competent leadership. We have an unknown public official that is a puppet master manipulating constitutional processes. And we have a President who I will not mention because the Standing Orders do not permit me to impeach that officer,” he said.
He said the only institution which had not been assaulted by the Government was St Ann’s Hospital.
“Madam (Senate) President which foreign investor wants to invest money in a country where the chief lawmaker cannot draft the simplest of documents, much less.. the complex financial and regulatory framework that foreign investors require to ensure protection on their investment?
“Which foreign investor wants to invest in a country where that same incompetent law-drafter uses Parliament to make untrue accusations against a sitting Opposition Leader and then is forced to promptly apologise,” Mark said.
Mark said the most important measure the Minister of Finance should introduce is a tax on the Attorney General every time he loses a case.
“We wouldn’t have to worry about property tax after that. With that money we could buy everybody in the country a Porsche,” he added.
Mark said the country’s economic problems did not exist in isolation, or in a vacuum.
“If investors and citizens have no confidence in our institutions then they will have no confidence in our economy. If investors think that there is a political conspiracy to appoint a puppet commissioner of police, then they will not invest for fear of political prosecution,” he said.