The United National Congress (UNC) will never support the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as Trinidad and Tobago’s final appellate court in its current incarnation because its members can be selected by politicians, says Opposition Senator Wade Mark.
He called for the Government to have a referendum and go to the people for them to decide.
At the Senate sitting yesterday, Mark rejected Independent Senator Anthony Vieira’s private motion that the CCJ be recognised as Trinidad and Tobago’s final appellate court.
Speaking on the heels of Attorney General Reginald Armour, Mark questioned whether the AG was aware that the politicians who are heads of governments and contracting parties under the agreement can remove and appoint the Caribbean Court of Justice president.
“How can an attorney general call on us to support politicians removing a judicial officer who is at the helm of this CCJ? Is like telling me that the Cabinet can remove and appoint the chief justice. How can that be real?” he said.
Mark questioned how foreigners can have confidence in investing in a country with the CCJ as its head when the politicians have the right to remove the CCJ president.
He said heads of governments, politicians, have a right to appoint six out of the 11 CCJ members.
“You have a regional Judicial and Regional Service Commission who can appoint judges, but you know who appointing them? The politicians. How can we have confidence in the Caribbean Court of Justice when politicians are appointing judges to the CCJ,” he said.
“We reject that completely! I want to give the country the assurance, the United National Congress will never, never support, Madame President, the CCJ in its current incarnation.
“You will never get our support, never. Who want to say we are colonialists, they are free,” he stated.
Mark said the Opposition is defending the people’s rights as he questioned who in T&T is calling for the CCJ.
He said this country must look at its own system of appointing and promoting judges before even making the step to the CCJ.
“If the Government is serious about reform, start there, generate confidence,” he said.
Mark said the People’s National Movement (PNM) in 2002, without consultation with the people, rushed to have the CCJ established.
“We are saying, have a referendum and get 75 per cent support because you need 75 per cent support of the House of Representatives, which is three-fourths, for this to become law in Trinidad and Tobago. Talk to the people,” he said.
He said there is a need to build trust in the CCJ because at present there is none.
Mark said the Opposition commits to have a referendum on the matter.
“The reason why Grenada can’t come, St Lucia can’t come, Antigua and Barbuda can’t come, St Kitts-Nevis, in their constitutions they have to hold a referendum,” he said.
“I want to tell Senator Vieira from the outset, we reject your motion completely,” said Mark.