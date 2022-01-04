Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob has been called upon to conduct a criminal forensic probe into the alleged involvement of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and other Government officials in the MV Ocean Pelican “floating restaurant” event hosted by businessman Adrian Scoon.
Opposition Senator Wade Mark said yesterday the police should move swiftly to obtain warrants and seize the cellphones of the key players involved, including Al-Rawi as well as all phone records from TSTT and Digicel.
Speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office, Mark also called on Jacob to answer whether he (Jacob) received a phone call from Al-Rawi with respect to the shutdown of Scoon’s party boat event and what was the nature of these discussions if the call in fact happened.
Mark said Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher must also tell the country whether she, too, received a call from Al-Rawi and what was discussed.
The Express has confirmed with sources that Al-Rawi telephoned Jacob and Christopher on December 26, whilst Western Division officers were shutting down the party and detaining patrons.
Mark said answers must come from these senior officers because this is an issue that impacts on the rule of law.
“Because up to this time as we hold this press conference no one has been charged and we understand from reports there were over 100 persons on that vessel. How come no one has been charged and the law has been broken?” he asked.
He said a forensic probe will unearth who is lying.
Bring police into disrepute
Mark said the character and good name of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is being called into question.
He noted the Sunday Express report which reported on excerpts of the Carenage Police Station diary.
The station diary alleges that on December 26, 2021 Scoon “made a phone call on his phone and invited No 14596 Sgt Adams to speak on the phone.” After a short conversation, Scoon gave the phone to Sgt Adams indicating someone wanted to speak with him.
According to the diary, the male voice on the other end identified himself as “Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi...he stated he was not impeding on the investigation, but his position was that the vessel was not deemed a party boat and it was his opinion no offence was committed.”
In a statement on Sunday, Scoon admitted that he did call the AG from the boat when the police arrived on the scene on Boxing Day.
Mark said the AG and Scoon are making Sgt Adams look like a liar.
He noted that the purported call from AG was recorded in the station diary.
“Are we saying what is written in the station diary has been made up by Sgt Adams and the others who heard the alleged voice of the Attorney General Mr Faris Al-Rawi?” he asked.
Different strokes
Mark said it appears there is one law in this country for the friends, family and financiers of the People’s National Movement (PNM) and another law for everybody else.
He questioned why Scoon, the son of Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, not been taken into custody for questioning by the police.
Mark asked if Scoon was receiving different treatment because he is the son of a senior Government official, the friend of Al-Rawi or because he is a PNM member.
He said this matter is a serious one and warrants a forensic criminal investigation as the AG may be guilty of misbehaviour in public office and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Mark said this is a “growing national scandal” that the Opposition will not allow to be swept under the carpet and covered up.
He called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to break his silence on the imbroglio surrounding the AG and also immediately fire him from office pending the outcome of the investigations.
Mark warned Rowley that if he fails to remove Al-Rawi given the “naked” evidence in the public domain, that he (Rowley) will have no moral credibility to convince anyone to do anything, including follow his “mad cap” vaccination policy for public servants.
Mark said the UNC supports vaccination by choice but stands in opposition to mandatory vaccination.