Marlon King has Covid

ATTORNEYS for Marlon King have again applied to a High Court judge asking that the court not proceed with their client’s retrial at this time.
The application was made by attorney Peter Carter yesterday when King, who was sentenced to death in 2012, was scheduled to reappear virtually before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas.
He was sentenced to hang by former High Court judge Anthony Carmona after being found guilty of beating his four-year-old stepdaughter Amy Emily Annamunthodo to death in May 2006. While King was given the death sentence, it was later commuted to life.
A prison officer informed Justice St Clair-Douglas that King had contracted the Covid-19 virus and was ordered by health authorities to remain in quarantine until at least November 30. Carter pointed out that after his client’s appeal against conviction was quashed at the Court of Appeal earlier this year, a further appeal had been filed at the Privy Council in London, England.
While the local court had dismissed his appeal against conviction, it found a number of faults in the managing of the trial by Carmona. Therefore, the three-judge panel ordered that King face a fresh trial with expedition.
In his submissions, Carter said the notice of appeal at the Privy Council was filed on October 22.
Carter pointed out in addition to the notice of appeal being filed he has also been unable to receive instructions from his client on certain issues, including the mode of his new trial.
But the judge again stated, as he had done on previous occasions, that the Appeal Court had ordered that the retrial proceed with expedition.
Cater argued it would be impractical for the retrial to proceed while the appeal was before the Privy Council.
King was found guilty of murdering the child on May 15, 2006.
Appearing alongside Carter on behalf of King are attorneys Mario Merritt and Karunaa Bisramsingh. The Office of the DPP is being represented by Danielle Thompson. The matter will next be called on December 1.