Marlon King, the man convicted back in 2012 for the murder of four-year-old Amy Annamunthodo, has discussed the case with attorneys set to represent him at his retrial.
Last July, the Court of Appeal ordered a retrial after it found that there were errors made by the judge during King’s trial. His conviction was quashed and sentence set aside.
The matter is currently before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas.
Attorney Mario Merritt yesterday told the court that the defence had taken written instructions from King.
He said that records from the former trial had also been read. Merritt added that the defence, which also includes attorney Karunaa Bisramsingh, had, by letter on Tuesday, requested certain disclosure from the prosecution.
State attorney Indira Chinebas said she saw the letter yesterday and spoke to the main police officer in the matter. She said she will attempt to get most of the information to the defence by tomorrow.
The matter was adjourned to October 27.
At the hearing last week, attorney Peter Carter, who represented King before the Court of Appeal, said he will be acting on his behalf in a petition to the Privy Council for permission to appeal King’s retrial.
He is being instructed by Saul Lehrfreund of London law firm and solicitors Simons Muirhead and Burlton,
St Clair-Douglas said that, with no stay of the trial by the Privy Council or the Court of Appeal, he will be proceeding with the retrial as ordered by the Court of Appeal.
The prosecution’s case during the trial was that on May 15, 2006, King tied Amy’s hair to a piece of cloth and strung her to a door frame at his house in Marabella.
He then gagged the child with a knotted plastic bag and punched her about her body 20 to 30 times with his clenched fists.
She was taken to the hospital that night and the doctor found that her body had already stiffened, there were bruises covering her body and cigarette burns to her chest, abdomen, back and genitals.
Pathologist Dr Hughvon de Vignes later found lacerations, tears, bleeding, scrapes and bruises on Amy’s brain, neck, eye, chest, shoulder, palm and back of the right hand, her heart, lungs, spleen, liver, kidney, abdomen, pelvic area, upper, mid and lower back and bottom.
King denied the allegations and claimed he never struck Amy.
The prosecution called 16 witnesses and the matter was summed up by then-justice and later Trinidad and Tobago president Anthony Carmona.