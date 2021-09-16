ATTORNEYS for Marlon King, the man convicted back in 2012 for the brutal murder of four-year-old Amy Annamunthodo, are preparing to take the matter to the Privy Council.
This information was given yesterday morning during the virtual hearing of the matter before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas.
King was found guilty of Annamunthodo’s murder and sentenced to death. However, in July, the Court of Appeal found that there were errors made by the judge during the trial and quashed King’s conviction and set aside the sentence.
A retrial was ordered with the advice that it be given priority, as far as practicable.
Defence attorney Karunaa Bisramsingh is instructing lawyer Mario Merrit for King’s retrial. She said that attorney Peter Carter, who represented King before the Court of Appeal, informed that a file was being prepared to take the matter to the Privy Council.
It was said that they were only awaiting transcripts from the Court of Appeal hearing. She also said that information given was that they already had an attorney in England in line for the matter.
In light of this, the defence team before St Clair-Douglas proposed that further case management not continue.
However, St Clair-Douglas enquired whether there had been any order from the Court of Appeal to stay the retrial, to which Bisramsingh said there was none.
He said since there was no such order, he was prepared to proceed to a trial. He reminded that the Court of Appeal had indicated, when the retrial was ordered, that the matter be given priority.
The judge adjourned the case to September 22 for Merrit and Carter to address him as he was not prepared to accept “third-hand” information.
Bisramsingh was told to take instructions from King over the course of the week in preparation for the retrial.
The State was represented by attorney Indira Chinebas.
The prosecution’s case during the trial was that on May 15, 2006, King tied Amy’s hair to a piece of cloth and strung her to a door frame at his house in Marabella. He then gagged the child with a knotted plastic bag and punched her about her body 20 to 30 times with his clenched fists.
King and Amy’s mother took her to the hospital that same night but the attending doctor found that her body had already stiffened, there were bruises covering her body and cigarette burns to her chest, abdomen, back and genitals.
Pathologist Dr Hughvon de Vignes later found lacerations, tears, bleeding, scrapes and bruises on Amy’s brain, neck, eye, chest, shoulder, palm and back of the right hand, her heart, lungs, spleen, liver, kidney, abdomen, pelvic area, upper, mid and lower back and bottom.
King denied the allegations and claimed he never struck Amy but it was one of the State’s witnesses who committed the acts.
The prosecution called 16 witness and the matter was summed up by then Justice and later Trinidad and Tobago president Anthony Carmona.