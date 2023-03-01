THIS is a case involving a married mother of two, her acts of infidelity with a Chaguanas bartender, a secret love affair that went sour and leaked private photos and videos.
It is also a case involving the alleged continued harassment of the woman's husband by the bartender, the revelation of her allegedly being involved in another secret relationship with a second bartender while still with the first, and threats of violence being thrown back and forth.
Caught in the middle of the tangled web are minor children on both sides.
It is for their protection that the names of the parties involved have deliberately been omitted.
It all started sometime in early 2020 when the two met on social media.
With the events that transpired between the two over the course of the next year, it has now found its way to the courthouse.
The 38-year-old woman has since filed legal action against the first bartender for breach of confidence, claiming he was the one who distributed her nude photographs and videos of them engaging in adult acts after their relationship had ended. He was also the one that made it known that she was being unfaithful to her husband, she claimed.
Not so, said the man in his defence.
In fact, his defence is that oftentimes when the woman used to visit his place of work, she used to do so with a group of her friends and would become "physical" with him in full view of them and others.
It turned out that one member of the group with whom she used to visit the bar was the man with whom she was having the other affair. That man, said the defendant, was the one who eventually showed him photographs and videos of the woman and the defendant.
This could mean only one thing, he contended. And that is, that she was the one who leaked the photographs and videos in the first place.
The case has since been docketed to Justice Jacqueline Wilson and will come up for case management on April 3.
In her claim form the woman said she and the defendant became romantically involved around February 2020. For sometime prior to that they used to communicate on various forms of social media.
As their relationship became physical, she introduced him to her group of friends. At one point she visited the bar with her husband.
While this was so, she claimed she never disclosed the nature of their relationship to her friends "and certainly not to her husband."
"It was communicated by the claimant to the defendant and understood by the claimant and the defendant that the claimant wished for their relationship to remain a secret and to not have it interfere with her family," the claim stated.
It went on to add that during the course of their relationship, the woman took several photographs and videos of herself as well as of her and the man engaging in sexual activities. She also allowed him to take photographs and videos of her.
"The said material sent by the claimant to the defendant was expressed by the claimant to the defendant was to be for his use only."
But about a year later, they had an argument and the man began distributing the images and videos, she claimed. She went further to add that the man would oftentimes drive by her husband's place of work and make unwarranted comments and gestures at him in an attempt to provoke him.
While she claimed the relationship came to an end in November 2020, the man provided dozens of WhatsApp messages in his defence to prove that the relationship went on until at least March 2021.
It was around that time that the second bartender, who was employed at another establishment, showed him a number of videos and photographs of the woman engaging in sexual activities.
"Some of the videos were of the claimant and (the second bartender) and some of the videos were of the claimant and the defendant," stated the defence.
The man went on to add that since then the other bartender had been sending message to him threatening his life, his children and other members of the family.
"Threats were meant to ensure that the defendant concedes this case and pays the claimant a substantial amount of money," he claimed.
He added further that the woman herself would continuously harass his mother, asking her if she wanted to see him dead. He alleged that on another occasion, she called his mother on the phone and said “I have no control if anything happens to them children” in making reference to the defendant’s minor children.