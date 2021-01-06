A warning to criminals that the next cop you encounter might just throw you on your back with a Chuck Norris style roundhouse kick as the latest batch of recruits will receive Judo training.
It is all part of a pilot programme which will soon be introduced at the Police Academy as part of the physical training regimen of new recruits of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS)
Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith took this decision during a courtesy call with the Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, His Excellency Tatsuo Hirayama which took place today at the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.