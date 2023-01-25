A POLICE investigation into the death of mother of three Maryann Abdool concluded that she died by suicide.
Police were told by a close relative that Abdool, 27, set herself on fire on January 8, at her home in Indian Trail, near Couva.
She died nine days later at the San Fernando General Hospital.
An autopsy found that she suffered burns to 80 per cent of her body.
Last month, Abdool was treated at the Couva District Health Facility for an injury to her head.
An initial police report on the incident said that in the early hours of January 8, WPC Laloo and PC Padarath met with medical official at the Couva District Health Facility.
The official said that around 12 a.m., the relative, also of Indian Trail, brought Abdool to facility and the man told police officers that he and Abdool had an argument.
He reported that she threw gasoline on herself, then set herself on fire.
The medical official told officers that she was listed in critical condition. Abdool was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where she died.
The relative was not detained by police.
Last week a neighbour, Theresa Fitzpatrick, said she remembered Abdool as friendly and respectful, and she and other residents were mourning her loss.
The neighbour said Abdool’s last child, who turned one year old on December 23, lived with her.
Fitzpatrick said that in December, Abdool told her that she (Abdool) was “leaving and not coming back”, but she returned days later with a bandage on her head.