Maryann Abdool

A POLICE investigation into the death of mother of three Maryann Abdool concluded that she died by suicide.

Police were told by a close relative that Abdool, 27, set herself on fire on January 8, at her home in Indian Trail, near Couva.

She died nine days later at the San Fernando General Hospital.

An autopsy found that she suffered burns to 80 per cent of her body.

Last month, Abdool was treated at the Couva District Health Facility for an injury to her head.

An initial police report on the incident said that in the early hours of January 8, WPC Laloo and PC Padarath met with medical official at the Couva District Health Facility.

The official said that around 12 a.m., the relative, also of Indian Trail, brought Abdool to facili­ty and the man told police officers that he and Abdool had an argument.

He reported that she threw gasoline on herself, then set herself on fire.

The medical official told officers that she was listed in critical condition. Abdool was transferred to the San Fernan­do General Hospital where she died.

The relative was not detained by police.

Last week a neighbour, Theresa Fitzpatrick, said she remembered Abdool as friendly and respectful, and she and other residents were mourning her loss.

The neighbour said Abdool’s last child, who turned one year old on December 23, lived with her.

Fitzpatrick said that in December, Abdool told her that she (Abdool) was “leaving and not coming back”, but she returned days later with a bandage on her head.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Coast Guard trio charged

Coast Guard trio charged

THREE Coast Guard officers have been charged with the murder of Maraval resident Teddy Sylvester.

The three men had the capital charge laid against them after homicide detectives received the go-ahead from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, on Monday night.

Gunmen run amok

Gunmen run amok

Darshan Ramnauth’s concern for his grandmother was the reason the 16-year-old went outside his St Augustine home yesterday afternoon after he heard gunshots.

This led to him being fatally shot. He was one of two people killed yesterday afternoon when gunmen ran amok in Warren Street, St Augustine.

TSC defends ‘transparency’ in filling vacancies

TSC defends ‘transparency’ in filling vacancies

THE Teaching Service Commission (TSC) has defended its “commitment” to transparency in filling vacancies in the nation’s schools, as a row develops with denominational schools over the selection process for primary school teachers.

In a statement this week, the TSC sought to emphasise that it remains committed to the process and the Concordat 1960, which oversees the relationship between denominational schools and the State.

GAS RELEASE

GAS RELEASE

IN a major diplomatic coup for the Dr Keith Rowley administration and a decision likely to have long-term positive economic implications for Trinidad and Tobago, the United States yesterday granted a licence to this country to access natural gas from Venezuela’s Dragon field.

The move comes as T&T continues to suffer from a natural gas shortage that does not allow it to fully produce its petrochemical and LNG installed capacity.

Recommended for you