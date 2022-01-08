Approoo

Perfected traditional mas: Traditional Black Indian mas veteran Narrie Approo is flanked by Black Indian masqueraders during Carnival celebrations, in an undated photo. Approo died on Thursday at the age of 93. —Photo courtesy Maria Nunes

Veteran mas man Narrie ­Approo has died.

He passed away at a home for the elderly in Arima on Thursday around 11 p.m.

He would have turned 94 in April.

Approo was said to be the oldest Black Indian masquerader in the country, with his last performance at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, in 2018.

He was born in San Fernando in 1927 and moved to John John, Port of Spain, when he was five years old.

Approo played his first Black Indian mas at the age of 11 in 1934.

Visual artist and designer Kathryn Chan, who worked closely with Approo for decades and who is currently archiving his work in collaboration with The University of the West Indies, described him as a true artist.

“He was an exceptional craftsman and he had a special sense of aesthetic, in that his work was very unique and his craftsmanship was very detailed. He was one of the last mas men to wear blackface. He stayed true to the craft of not showing his face, and he was one of the living legends who lived the mas,” Chan said yesterday.

Approo was also a mentor to many. “He played mas his entire life. He started playing mas at age ­seven until just a few years ago. He taught many young people and brought them up into the art of playing those traditional ­characters.

