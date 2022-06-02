Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says the Government is not yet ready to remove the mask-wearing mandate and will not make decisions based on public pressure.
Deyalsingh gave this response yesterday when asked at the virtual Covid-19 news conference about the removal of the mask mandate in light of the easing of other restrictions that had been put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The latest restriction to be lifted was the TTTravelPass system which required travellers to fill out a form and provide vaccination evidence in order to be allowed into the country. This requirement was officially lifted yesterday and the Covid-19 regulations extended by a further two months to July 31, but the ministry said the mask mandate will remain for now.
Deyalsingh said he understands that the public is tired, fed up and wants to put the pandemic behind them, but added that the Government is being guided by scientific evidence as well as observing what has happened in other countries where mask mandates were lifted.
“The last thing you want is a Minister of Health recommending to do something because of public pressure and to be popular or because a question is asked in a press conference,” he said.
“When you do that and you give in to public pressure and then you have to reintroduce the mandate as other countries have had to do, you find that the public loses all faith in the Government. They lose all faith in the measures because they don’t like the yoyo-ing of positions.
“And at this stage of the pandemic, for the public to really have faith in our response the last thing you want to do is to make a popular decision because of public pressure. Then three weeks later, you have to reverse that. The public will lose all faith in the public health measures, especially at this stage of the pandemic.”
Significant evidence
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram agreed, noting that masks provide an added layer of protection against the Omicron variant.
“Omicron is a highly transmissible variant. It is the most transmissible variant that we have seen so far of Covid-19,” he said.
According to Parasram, “There is significant evidence supporting both respiratory droplet infection as well as aerosolisation which means tiny smaller particles being able to go off with a greater distance in the air and linger in the air for some period of time. So that the risk of infection, even into spaces or in close contact is greater with Omicron than it would have been with the previous variants.
“And at least from an evidential scientific perspective, going back to basic principles, it is important that masking be maintained to decrease the likelihood of spread at the population level at this point in one time. We have seen other countries in the world remove their mask mandates and some of them have reintroduced them a few weeks or months later, based on the increase in cases. All around the world. We are seeing reintroduction of masking mandates to deal with surges...to remove the masking mandate at this point will be contrary to the evidence that we have before us.”
Deyalsingh said the ministry will continue to monitor the situation locally, regionally and internationally over the next two months and will make suitable recommendations.
He said as soon as the ministry feels comfortable to recommend the removal of the mask mandate, it will do so and announce any decision to the public.