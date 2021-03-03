The failure to wear masks, especially at the workplace, and the propensity for engaging in public gatherings have been identified as two of the main issues contributing to a relatively high number of COVID-19 cases in the county of Caroni.
According to Caroni’s County Medical Officer of Health, Dr Jeanine St Bernard, those assumptions would have arrived from the information gathered during the conducting of contact tracing.
“Our contact tracing persons when speaking to individuals, the persons were happy and very willing to share that because they work with the same person every day and they are very comfortable working with them, the practice has been in some, not all organisations, that when they get to work they take of their mask and they work together, and then before they head out they would put the mask back on before leaving the office.
“I would want to state that this is a dangerous practice. And this is something that’s been happening not just in the public sector, it happens in the private sector as well. There are different business places that have had this as a practice because we get comfortable with each other and we start to treat our colleagues as household members perhaps.
“So that is something we need to be careful with,” St Bernard said.
She noted that as of March 2, Caroni had 26 active cases of the virus, which represented the second highest number for the country and of which only one was a new case.
St Bernard added that while the current number of cases declined from the February figure of 44, it was still relatively high compared to other communities.
“The other issue that has come to the fore in investigating why we have so many cases, we have issues with the gatherings…the parties and the functions. What happen at those events is the usual eating, drinking, close proximity and the not wearing a mask. So that represents two of the Ws…not wearing the mask, and not watching the distance.
“So that’s another issue we need to be careful with so that we can look to reducing our figures and not having them continue to rise.”
St Bernard also touched on the issue of good and bad masks, and how to wear them properly.
“Medical masks or surgical masks are considered suitable for preventing COVID-19. Masks that fit snugly, meaning they fit over the nose, over the chin with no gaping holes, those are suitable. Masks with breathable fabric such as cotton, those with tight woven fabric, and those that have at least two layers.”
She said among the masks that will not be suitable will be those that are made from material hard to breathe. “Sometimes you put the mask on and realise there’ no exchange of air.
“Masks made from fabric loosely woven. I have seen people with knitted masks, crocheted masks, those are not suitable and would not protect anyone. Masks that have one layer which I have seen for sale. We have to not purchase masks that consist of only one layer of material.”
St Bernard also cautioned that masks with exhalation valves which some athletes have chosen to use, would also not provide the desired protection, and noted that the classic case of what not to do is the example of people stopping to purchase an item at the side of the road, getting out of their vehicle with no mask on and then pulling their T-Shirt over their face to serve as a mask.
“That also would not protect us from COVID-19. Mask can only protect you if you wear them well.”
“And when you wear the mask we still need to social distance, so it’s not like I have a mask so we can now all gather and have a holy huddle, we still need to watch our social distancing together,” St Bernard warned.
She opined that the not wearing of masks contributed to the number of cases in County Caroni.
“Masks protect you from COVID-19, that’s the message. And in County Caroni, having worked with our team for the past twelve months, we’ve had swabbing teams going out to people’s homes, swabbing teams facilitating drive-by swabbing, and not one member of my swabbing team has contracted COVID-19 because they wore their personal protective equipment.
“Personal protective equipment will protect you from COVID-19. For a person who’s on the street, regular persons who are not healthcare workers, your mask will protect you, that’s all you need.”
St Bernard noted that what was interesting was that doctors who work with known COVID-19 positive cases have not been contracting the virus because they know the status of the person.
“It is the rest of us when we are in public or gathering with others, we don’t know their status, we presume they’re not COVID positive, then we lower our guards and then we don’t watch our distance or wear our mask.”
Stating that it would be beneficial if persons on entering an environment with their masks on and observe people without masks, to gently remind them they should be wearing a mask, ST Bernard said: “What’s the point of you wearing a mask, you’re protecting others and others are not wearing a mask around you. Then it means you’re not getting the benefit of getting protected by others when they wear their masks.”
She said the only answer she can arrive at for the high number of cases in Caroni is all it takes is one or two people to be infected, one or two people to not wear their mask, one or two persons to gather to eat, drink, be merry without a mask, and then COVID-19 starts to spread.
“All it takes is one or two persons becoming infected, returning home to their family, spreading it to one person in their family who then goes to their place of work and then spreads it to one person at work, who then takes it home to their family, and on, and on.
“So I think that may be what happened in County Caroni to explain why the cases have gone up.
St Bernard said that all the persons involved in the fight against the virus cannot bring the numbers down unless members of the population do their part by observing and putting into practice all the safety measures that have been handed down.