Months after most mask requirements have come to an end and many people have stopped sanitising before entering business establishments, some businesses are encouraging people to put their face masks back on and sanitise—but this time, it’s voluntary.
The Express made some checks around businesses in downtown Port of Spain on Tuesday, and, for the most part, there were no Covid-19 protocol requirements.
While in some instances sinks were still in place for washing hands, soap wasn’t available, and neither was there anyone directing customers to sanitise upon entry.
Businessman and Mode Alive CEO, Gary Aboud, said his customers are not required to wash their hands and sanitise before entry to the establishment as it is voluntary.
“We never stopped our protocols. We just make it voluntary for our customers, so it is their responsibility. It is how we choose to operate,” Aboud said.
On Charlotte Street in Port of Spain, many stores and other establishments didn’t require customers to sanitise. And while there were sanitising stations in some instances, no one enforced the protocol.
In some instances sanitisation stations were out of sanitisers, so customers had no choice but to enter without sanitising.
Former Chaguanas Chamber head Richie Sookhai, before he was appointed a Government senator, on Tuesday said some businesses have decided to reinstall their sinks.
“What we have observed over the last three months as we came out of the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic is that the cases and mortality rate dropped to zero and there was a relaxation of the protocols and hygienic standards that we have become accustomed to over the last few years, so some of the sinks, the washing of the hands, the hand sanitisers, the mask wearing of course were somewhat reduced to a large extent and in some cases continued to a very lesser extent.
“Now that the Covid cases have started to increase, people have started wearing masks again, so the demand for masks has increased within recent days, and some of the business owners where they have abandoned the sinks and sanitisers at the entrance of business premises have decided to put that back in place, and some stores have already started asking customers to wear masks to enter their premises, and we think that, that is a very responsible thing and a sign of caring for your fellow citizens,” Sookhai said.