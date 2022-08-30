The wearing of face masks will be “necessary but not mandatory” for pupils and school staff when term one of the 2022/2023 academic year begins on Monday, the Ministry of Education’s Chief Education Officer Dr Peter Smith has announced.
A total of 305,000 pupils and 30,100 teachers from 839 public early childhood and education centres and primary and secondary schools are expected to return to school from September 5.
Speaking at a news conference yesterday at the Ministry of Education, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, Smith said Covid-19 health and safety entry protocols will continue at all schools.
Also to remain in place, he said, are masking; the requirement for symptomatic school personnel to be removed from the school population; the ability of staff and pupils to return to the physical school population without the need for a negative Covid-19 test, once they are not displaying flu-like symptoms; and the requirement for staff and pupils who are attending school physically while displaying flu-like symptoms to present a negative Covid-19 test, or in case of chronic medical conditions, a letter from a medical doctor at the start of the school year.
“Just to remind that masking is necessary but not mandatory and those guidelines are contained in the Guidelines for Operations of Schools for the academic year 2022/2023 term one,” Smith stated.
On the issue of school violence, Smith indicated that the Ministry will continue its close collaboration with the Police Service with respect to police patrols in and around 17 identified schools, as was done last term.
“The presence of the officers has been very effective in clamping down on school violence and our partnership continues in academic year 2022/2023,” he said.
Vacation revision programme
Touching on the Ministry’s Vacation Revision Programme (VRP), for pupils who scored 50 per cent or less in this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination, Smith noted that of the 9,000 pupils expected to attend the vacation remedial classes at 33 secondary schools, the Ministry received 2,700 applications from parents.
He said 1,900 pupils showed up to classes, and were taught by 171 teachers.
Smith said 26,660 lunches and 26,870 breakfasts were provided to pupils during the programme.
He said VRP activities included mathematics and English Language Arts lessons and a turn-up campaign, where influencers were invited to have a session with the students.
“As part of the ongoing activity, pre-test and post-test were administered and they were designed to provide additional information on the effectiveness of the programme and to do some follow-up studies as part of this five-year programme. This report is to be done for the Cabinet by the end of September, early October. It is anticipated that this programme will be an annual feature between 2023 to 2027, with possible expansion to other geographic areas, if required,” Smith added.
He said following on from the VRP, the Ministry will place increased focus on providing resources, support and monitoring to schools which have a form one intake of pupils achieving less than 50 per cent in the SEA exam.
He said 26 secondary schools were identified for phase one of the initiative, which begins this term.
The schools are: Chaguanas North, Chaguanas South, Carapichaima West, Sangre Grande, Manzanilla, Brazil, Valencia, Diego Martin North, East Mucurapo, Mucurapo West, Success Laventille, Morvant, Tranquillity, South East Port of Spain, Moruga, Princes Town East, Barataria North, El Dorado East, Five Rivers, El Dorado West, Malick, San Juan North, Point Fortin West, Siparia East and West, and Union Claxton Bay.
Smith said adjustments to the operations of these 26 schools include a consistent training programme for teachers, and curriculum adjustments, which include the requirements for registration of all students who scored 50 per cent and under in SEA 2022 for the Lower Secondary Proficiency Examination (formerly called Primary School Leaving Certificate examination) in July 2024 at the end of form two, giving these pupils two academic years to gain the minimum certification required and recognised by the Government for employment in the public sector.
“Curriculum taught by schools with students carded to sit the lower secondary proficiency examination in 2024 should give ample opportunity to develop fundamental numeracy and literacy skills which the students may not have mastered at the primary level. This covers mathematics, English Language Arts, social studies, and science,” Smith said.
He said the formal incorporation of life skills and technical vocational subjects into the time table from the form one level has been accounted for.
He said the MIC Institute of Technology and Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP) will be engaged to augment emphasis on technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes at schools.
He said a curriculum pathway for students to achieve the Lower Secondary Proficiency Examination in form two then move on to the achievement of CSEC Mathematics, English and at least three other subjects, including TVET, by form five has been outlined to principals in the guidelines for revised school operations 2022/2027.
“There will also be the possibility of some students being allowed to spend an extra year at secondary school to complete their studies, if required,” he said.
Smith said a special project involving significant restoration of the physical infrastructure at schools will be considered by the Cabinet.