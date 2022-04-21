Mask-wearing remains mandatory on board Caribbean Airlines flights, according to the airline’s corporate communications manager, Dionne Ligoure.
Her comment comes after a US federal court ruling on Monday made mask-wearing optional at US airports and public transportation terminals.
American Airlines, JetBlue, United Airlines and Delta Airlines announced via media releases that mask-wearing is now optional.
“While this means that our employees are no longer required to wear a mask – and no longer have to enforce a mask requirement for most of the flying public – they will be able to wear masks if they choose to do so, as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to strongly recommend wearing a mask on public transit.”
In a brief statement to the Express yesterday, Ligoure said, in keeping with the public health ordinance, as outlined in law by the Government, the airline advised that wearing a face mask on board remained a requirement.
“The United States district court ruling of April 18, 2022 makes mask-wearing optional at US airports and terminal buildings. However, on board Caribbean Airlines’ aircraft and in most Caribbean destinations wearing a face mask is still mandatory,” Ligoure said.
At yesterday’s virtual Covid-19 briefing, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said, with regard to mask-wearing on board CAL flights, any decision made by the airline will be in conjunction with the Ministry of Health.
“I just came back from Tobago and we had to wear masks on the flight. Wearing masks in closed environments, in close contact with somebody, is something I will do. I did say a couple of weeks ago that if I have to travel, I will wear a mask,” Deyalsingh remarked.
He also reminded the public that mask-wearing in public is still mandatory.