Mason Ashram Maharaj is expected to virtually face a magistrate on Wednesday charged with the murder of plumber Nazrudeen Mohammed.
Mohammed died after an alleged altercation on January 28.
Maharaj, 54 of Toco, who is also known as Harper, was charged with murder on March 1, following the advice of Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.
According to police reports Mohammed of Windy Hill, Arouca, was employed to perform plumbing on a building at Las Lomas. Mohammed temporarily resided at the job site along with a co-worker. Around 9.30 pm on January 28 both men allegedly got into an altercation and Mohammed was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope. He succumbed to injuries allegedly sustained during the altercation.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three Office together with acting sergeant Donny Bridgemohan continued investigations into Mohammed’s death. Several people were interviewed and the evidence collated which led to the arrest of the accused. He was charged by Bridgemohan.
The investigation was spearheaded by acting Superintendent Sean Dhillpaul, and supervised by Insp Anil Maharaj.