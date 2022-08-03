A mason was expected to face an Arima magistrate on Wednesday, charged with the murder of his 84-year-old step father.
Delson Andrews, 44 of Five Rivers, Arouca was charged with the offence, following advice from acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul on Tuesday, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Evans Henry, 84 also of Five Rivers, was at his home on July 2 when a male relative who lived next door allegedly started throwing stones at the house, causing several window panes to be broken.
The assailant then allegedly attempted to enter the premises by using a hammer to break down the front door but, when this proved futile, broke down a wall of the house. The assailant then allegedly entered and dealt the victim several blows about the body before dragging him outside and kicking him several times before escaping. The victim died at the scene, the police's post said.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insps Ramjag and John, Insp Sylvester, Sgt Stanisclaus and acting Cpls Jones and Gordon, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two.
A suspect was arrested in connection with the incident on July 26 in the Arima area.
Andrews was charged on Tuesday by constable Lancaster, also of the HBI, Region Two.