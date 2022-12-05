Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine, has issued a press statement, disclosing that he and his colleagues in the THA have taken the collective decision to resign from the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) effective December 1, 2022.
“I wish to assure the people of Tobago that we remain completely focussed on the business of the (THA) and serving the people of Tobago. I also wish to state that this transition will be seamless and swift, and I will address this matter further in due course."
Attached to his statement was a letter in which all the PDP members stated that they were now Independents.
Among the members were Farley, Faith B Yisrael, Terrence Baynes, Tasha Burris, Natisha Charles-Pantin, Wane Clarke, Sonny Craig, Naill George, Zorisha Hackett, Trevor James, Ornaldo Kerr, Megan Morrison, Ian Pollard, Joel Sampson, Nigel Taitt and Certica Williams-Orr.
On September 15, Political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke has resigned as Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly.
The announcement followed a week-long back and forth between Duke and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, stemming from claims Duke made via a Facebook post that the Augustine-led THA abandoned 27 members of the Roxborough Folk Performing group in New York.
Duke's resignation letter to Augustine stated:
"Dear Chief Secretary, I am writing to formalize my resignation with immediate effect as Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago Hoùse of Assembly. I will not accept your invitation to fight for such or any position. I wish to remind you I gave you the authority to become Chief Secretary and now I remove myself to ensure that the voice of the PDP will be heard.
As you are aware Democracy and Transparency have always been part of my political philosophy. I have seen firsthand that you chose to fight against me rather than fight for our people. I have lost all confidence in you.
Kindly accept my resignation from the post of Deputy Chief Secretary."