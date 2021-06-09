The Health Ministry’s call for citizens to come to the health facilities today for the vaccine on a first come, first serve basis, has led to mass confusion.
Crowds are being reported in Chaguanas, Princes Town and Gasparillo, with people expressing anger that the health officials had not organised it in a more humane system.
Police officers were called out to the health centres, and in Princes Town, loud speakers and sirens were used, with officers asking that people social distance and form a line.
That proved impossible.
In Ste Madeleine, hundreds were turned away after the police told the crowd that only 60 people would be vaccinated today.
In Princes Town, those gathered were told only 150 would be vaccinated today. There were at least twice as many people outside the facility.
Some said they were in a line from as early as 5a.m, only to be sent home without a vaccine after waiting more than three hours.
The Ministry of Health today launched its first no-appointment system for Covid-19 inoculation, which invited two vulnerable groups within the population as “walk-ins” to an initial 14 district health centres for their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.
Some 20,000 vaccines out of China’s donation last month of 100,000 doses of its Sinopharm product are intended to form the first dose for those over the age of 60 and those under 60, but with comorbidities, who choose to access free vaccinations at 14 sites named yesterday by the North-Central, Eastern and North-Western Regional Health Authorities.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday the vaccines will be released, starting today, to some 36 district health centres over the next few days.
The vaccinations are expected to be ongoing unless otherwise announced by the ministry, which will be using all of the available Sinopharm doses as first shots, as a regular supply is now anticipated.
Added security, including the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and more customer service representatives, will be on hand at the various sites to ensure order and that all protocols are observed.