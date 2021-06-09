The Health Ministry’s call for citizens to come to the health facilities today for the vaccine on a first come, first serve basis, has led to mass confusion.

Crowds are being reported in Chaguanas, Princes Town and Gasparillo, with people expressing anger that the health officials had not organised it in a more humane system.

Police officers were called out to the health centres, and in Princes Town, loud speakers and sirens were used, with officers asking that people social distance and form a line.

That proved impossible.

Gasparillo

The crowd outside the Gasparillo Health Centre.

Photo: Dexter Philip

In Ste Madeleine, hundreds were turned away after the police told the crowd that only 60 people would be vaccinated today.

In Princes Town, those gathered were told only 150 would be vaccinated today. There were at least twice as many people outside the facility.

Some said they were in a line from as early as 5a.m, only to be sent home without a vaccine after waiting more than three hours.

The Ministry of Health today launched its first no-appointment system for Covid-19 inoculation, which invited two vulnerable groups within the population as “walk-ins” to an initial 14 district health centres for their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Some 20,000 vaccines out of China’s donation last month of 100,000 doses of its Sinopharm product are intended to form the first dose for those over the age of 60 and those under 60, but with comorbidities, who choose to access free vaccinations at 14 sites named yesterday by the North-Central, Eastern and North-Western Regional Health Authorities.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday the vaccines will be released, starting today, to some 36 district health centres over the next few days.

The vaccinations are expected to be ongoing unless otherwise announced by the ministry, which will be using all of the available Sinopharm doses as first shots, as a regular supply is now anticipated.

Added security, including the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and more customer service representatives, will be on hand at the various sites to ensure order and that all protocols are observed.

Tobagonians told no walk-ins allowed at health centres

Tobagonians are being urged not to show up at the health centres to request Covid-19 vaccines as vaccinations are being done by ap­pointment only on the island.

Speaking at yesterday’s Covid-­19 news conference in Tobago, general manager of primary care at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) Dr Roxanne Mitchell said some people “descended” on health centres on Wed­nesday, demanding to be vaccinated on a walk-in basis.

+3
‘F’ GRADE

‘F’ GRADE

Ninety-four-year-old Lionel Duncan arrived at the La Romaine Health Facility at 6 a.m. yesterday, eager to receive the first dose of his Covid-19 vaccine.

He had followed the advice of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh that people over the age of 60, with surnames starting from A to E, would be facilitated at vaccine centres across the country.

Chaguanas letdown over vaccine quota

Chaguanas letdown over vaccine quota

WHILE the numbers dwindled significantly, the disappointment remained high at the Chaguanas District Health Centre where only 50 Covid-19 vaccines were administered yesterday.

As with other area clinics around the country, the Chaguanas facility turned away dozens of people over the age of 60 who were hopeful of receiving a first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

More vaccine chaos

More vaccine chaos

Another vaccine failure occurred yesterday leaving many elderly people traumatised.

Hundreds of people over 60 years of age showed up at health centres across the country hoping to be vaccinated but many were turned away yet again as chaos ensued once more on day two of the Sinopharm vaccine rollout, this time for only persons over 60.

Too many elders, too few vaccines

Too many elders, too few vaccines

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh’s announcement of an alphabetical system for administering vaccines was meant to avoid a repeat of Wednesday’ chaotic crowds at health centres but it failed to work.

It failed because no one apparently took into account that, based on the electoral list, approximately 25 per cent per of the population have surnames beginning with A to E.

Former Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) chief executive officer Gerard Yorke, a social media commentator, shared his analysis online yesterday using data from a “Distribution of Surnames” graph sourced from the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) voters’ list.