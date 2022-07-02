killing

The scene of the killings.

Four men were shot and killed in a car near Damien’s Bay, Maracas this afternoon.

Two women who were in the vehicle, survived.

The dead have been identified as Keron Pope, of Blackford Street, Santa Cruz, Elijah Farrel, of Maraj Trace, Santa Cruz, ‘CJ Dan, of Santa Cruz, and a man identified initially as Mincy Boy” of Pipiol.

At around 12.15p.m. the men were in a Nissan Tiida leaving Damien’s Bay, when a vehicle pulled up and occupant began firing.

The men died in or near the car from bullet wounds to the head and body.

Acting Corporal Singh is investigating.

