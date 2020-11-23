The Water and Sewerage Authority is advising customers in parts of South East Trinidad served by the Navet Water Treatment Plant, who are presently experiencing a disruption in their pipe borne water supply that this is due to a rupture on the 36 inch diameter Navet Trunk Pipeline, located in the forested cross-country area of Tabaquite.
Due to the remote location and nature of the leak, emergency repair work is expected to be completed by 8p.m. Tuesday.
Areas to be affected include:
Libertville, Robert Village, George Village, Tableland, Rio Claro, Deep Ravine, Agostini, Clearwater, Rio Claro Tabaquite Road, Cunapo Southern Main Road, Biche, Plum Mitan, Charuma, New Grant, Craignish Village, Matilda, St. Julien, Indian Walk, Hindustan, St. Mary’s Village, Cunjal, Cumuto, Whiteland, Poonah, Piparo, Morne Roche, Princes Town, Manahambre, Iere Village, Sisters Road, Hardbargain, Buen Intento, Malgretoute, Williamsville, Barrackpore, Bronte, Borde Narve and Penal Rock Road.
Customers are advised that it may take up to 48 hours for the service to normalize to some affected areas in accordance with pipe borne water supply schedules.
For further information or assistance, customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426. A limited truck-borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes, health care and government institutions.