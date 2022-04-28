Massy Stores is confirming that it was the target of a cybersecurity attack which led to the technical difficulties experienced today at all stores across the country.
The company took immediate action, suspending all customer-facing systems, and has been working with third party experts to resolve the situation. Backup servers were not affected and the technical team is actively working with the expert teams to restore the system safely and in the shortest time possible.
The company is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation.
Resolution of the incident will take time therefore all Massy Stores Supermarkets will remain closed today to allow for its technical team to restore the system in keeping with its security protocols. It is expected that all store locations will resume normal operations from tomorrow.