massy

The car belonging to the Massy managress.

A female manager of the La Romaine branch of Massy Stores was targeted as she made her way home last night.

While heading north along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, the manageress was trailed by a white SUV with what appeared to be police lights.

She pulled over in the vicinity of the Petrotrin pond Gasparillo.

Three men in police uniform exited and approached her car, they entered her Tiida hatchback vehicle and put her in the back seat with two men on both sides, and one driving.

She was abducted, taken to Massy, La Romaine, asked to open it up and the vault robbed a large undisclosed sum of money. They left the woman there and fled the scene. The police were contacted and a bulletin issued, officers from Southern division and a team from the PoS CID who were in the area responded.

Officers intercepted the Tiida on the Golconda overpass where there was a shoot out.

At least one high powered rifle was used as 5.56 spent shells were recovered at the scene.

One suspect was shot and taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Two others jumped off overpass, headed for the bushes leading to the Cipero river.

Overnight, a fourth suspect was detained in a white b14 in the vicinity of Laing, Retrench Village, likely waiting on the other two to exit the river which runs nearby.

At around 4a.m., another suspect was held by officers as he exited bushes in Duncan Village.

Operations are being spearheaded by Snr Supt Smith of the Southern Division, Snr Supt Ramkillawan and Supt Parryman of the PoS CID, and ASP Jaikaran and Insp Philip.

The two detained suspects are said to be from the Central area.

