Constable Thakoordeen Ramkissoon, an officer for the past 14 years, has passed away.
“Your watch has ended, but you will forever be remembered as our brother in arms,” a post on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated.
Ramkissoon enlisted into the police service on December 3, 2007. He was affectionately called “Tack” and will be remembered for his exuberant spirit, his sweet hand, and his friendliness, the post said.
PC Ramkissoon leaves to mourn his son, wife, siblings and his mother.
The TTPS extended condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.