Ira Mathur, author of Love the Dark Days, is the winner of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for Non-Fiction and not the overall winner of the OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature which is yet to be declared.
It was inaccurately reported in a story on page 16 of today’s Express that Mathur had won the overall prize.
The overall winner will be announced on Saturday April 29 at the official prize ceremony at the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest.
Bocas Lit Fest Festival and Programme Director Nicholas Laughlin yesterday clarified that the overall prize is structured in three rounds and has been since its founding in 2011 and is also in three genre categories (poetry, fiction, non-fiction).
In the first round, the judges choose a short list of three books from each genre category which combine to make a longlist of nine.
In the second round, the judges choose a winner from each genre category, and these then form the shortlist for the overall prize.
The genre winners and hence shortlist for the overall 2023 prize are:
*Sonnets for Albert by Anthony Joseph--winner of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for Poetry
*When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo--winner of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for Fiction
*Love the Dark Days by Ira Mathur--winner of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for Non-Fiction