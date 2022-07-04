THE Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) is calling for stability at news conferences to avoid the creation of an atmosphere of self-censorship.
MATT’s statement comes after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, at a news conference at the VIP Lounge at Piarco International Airport on Saturday, attacked journalist Darren Bahaw for his previous reporting of a story 15 years ago.
Rowley took issue with the words “appears in court” which he said appeared in the headline of the story which was published on February 13, 2007, in the Express, where Bahaw was employed at the time. He’s now at Newsday.
The Express searched its archives yesterday and found, contrary to what Rowley said, the headline was “Rowley makes first court showing in Landate matter”.
The picture was taken by then Express photographer Roberto Codallo.
In a news release yesterday, MATT said it is vital that officials remain aware of the power imbalance implicit in their positions and those of journalists who question them privately and at news conferences as representatives of the public interest.
“When press conferences turn personal, there is the potential to create a chilling effect in the form of self-censorship of the journalistic cross-examination of issues in the public interest,” the MATT statement said.
MATT added it stands by media practitioners’ duty to press home questions with officials in the public and private sectors, and to expect that civility will govern discourse on matters of national concern on both sides.
At the news conference on Saturday, Rowley made reference to a member of the media sending him questions about Attorney General Reginald Armour SC while he was abroad, asking whether due diligence was done before Armour’s appointment.
Bahaw, who was present at the news conference, identified himself as the reporter who had sent the questions to the PM via WhatsApp on June 10, and he sought to get a response during the conference.
Rowley advised Bahaw to not go any further with his questioning.
“Let me tell you why, because your colleagues need to know. You are the gentleman who stood outside the Hall of Justice for hours waiting for me to come out of the court when I sued the Integrity Commission. You waited and took a picture with the bars in front at Carnival time and had me coming out with the bars in front of me and the headline then was ‘Rowley appears in court’.
“When somebody appears in court, you know what that means? It means that they were taken to court for some criminal matter. Go and check the archives in the Express and you will find that there and that was your doing, and you coming to ask me now about what?”
Bahaw persisted in his attempts to pose questions to the PM.
“I am not going to answer you,” Rowley shot back.
“This is not personal, I am just pointing out the role that the media is playing when there is malice. And if you believe the nonsense that somebody put on social media about me and due diligence, while I’m representing this country as the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago with dignity, that you are not accustomed to, you are on your own with that. I am not going to go down that road with you.”
Bahaw told the Sunday Express he was surprised by the PM’s response.
“I was only doing my job as a journalist in the public’s interest, and I was taken aback by the Prime Minister’s outburst, which I believe was unwarranted,” he said.