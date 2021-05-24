trini river lime

Photo of Trini River Lime from its Facebook page

A Matura teenager broke into Trini River Lime pavilion and stole televisions and other items was jailed for 12 months with hard labour on Monday. 

Terrence James, 19, of Orosco Road, was sentenced by Sangre Grande magistrate Cheron Raphael for offences of break-in and larceny.

On May 19, officers of the Matura Police Station received a report of a break-in and larceny at the Trini River Lime pavilion.

Police said three television sets, four LPG cylinders, and an android box were stolen.

Three cabinets were also broken into.

Sgt Sankar and PC Rampersad conducted investigations and arrested James.

All of the items were recovered.

James was charged by PC Rampersad.

James pleaded guilty to the offences. 

