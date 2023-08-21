Matura teen missing

Help is needed to find teenager Dichelle Thomas who was reported missing to the police.
Thomas, 15 of Matura, was last seen around 11 p.m. on August 19 and was reported missing the next day to officers at the Matura police station.
She is of mixed descent, five feet, five inches tall, light brown in complexion and has curly hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Matura police station at 668-4511. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.