Jaquan Edwards
A maxi taxi conductor who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl was granted bail by a Port-of-Spain magistrate on Thursday.
 
Jaquan Edwards, 23, of Four Roads, Diego Martin, was granted $150,000 bail, ordered to stay 100 feet away from the victim and to have no contact with her as part of his bail conditions.
 
Edwards was further ordered to report to his local police station twice per the week.
 
Edwards was arrested by WPC Beckles, of the Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) on July 12 and charged with the offence of sexual penetration of a child.
 
A police report said that the victim reported that on an occasion in February 2020 she was picked up by a man in a maxi taxi and taken to a residence in West Trinidad.
 
She reported that the man raped her.
 
The investigation was spearheaded by W/Superintendent of Police, Claire Guy-Alleyne.
 
The arrest was made possible through field operations by the Western Division Task Force led by Cpl Khan and supported by ASP Ramnarine and Sgt James.
 

