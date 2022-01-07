A maxi driver who allegedly failed to build and install patio doors after being paid an $8,000 down payment has been charged with larceny of the money.
Derrick Kallicharan, 40 of Pasea Village, Tunapuna, appeared virtually before a Justice the Peace on Thursday after being charged by corporal DuBois of the Fraud Squad, Port of Spain.
He was arrested in Tunapuna on Wednesday by Inspector Thomas of the Fraud Squad. Thomas led a party of officers in the investigations into the matter.
Kallicharan was placed on $50,000 bail following his appearance before the justice of the peace. The matter was adjourned to January 28.
It is alleged that in May 2020, a down payment was paid towards the building and installation of patio doors. The doors were to be installed in six weeks from the date of the down payment but this allegedly was not done.