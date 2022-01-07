Derrick Kallicharan

A maxi driver who allegedly failed to build and install patio doors after being paid an $8,000 down payment has been charged with larceny of the money.

Derrick Kallicharan, 40 of Pasea Village, Tunapuna, appeared virtually before a Justice the Peace on Thursday after being charged by corporal DuBois of the Fraud Squad, Port of Spain.

He was arrested in Tunapuna on Wednesday by Inspector Thomas of the Fraud Squad. Thomas led a party of officers in the investigations into the matter.

Kallicharan was placed on $50,000 bail following his appearance before the justice of the peace. The matter was adjourned to January 28.

It is alleged that in May 2020, a down payment was paid towards the building and installation of patio doors. The doors were to be installed in six weeks from the date of the down payment but this allegedly was not done.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Pregnant women now in ICU are unvaccinated’

‘Pregnant women now in ICU are unvaccinated’

Several pregnant women are currently receiving treatment for Covid-19 in both the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the parallel healthcare system.

This was disclosed yesterday by Director of Women’s Health Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, who was speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference.

STUART BLASTS FIREWORKS

STUART BLASTS FIREWORKS

Energy Minister and Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young says fireworks should not be sold to members of the public, and are a waste of foreign exchange.

Young expressed these views in a statement, as he called on his constituents and the wider public to participate in the consultation process as the Government seeks to bring legislation to regulate the use of fireworks.

A question of individual rights and public health

A question of individual rights and public health

The right to the health of the public “would likely be and should be the overriding factor” in any considerations for a vaccine mandate.

In what appears to be the laying out of a case for the Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the Cabinet-appointed Industrial Relations Advisory Committee (IRAC) has made this point, stating that the interest of the majority should be the overriding factor in any such considerations.

Cops pursue airtight 'Pelican' case

Cops pursue airtight 'Pelican' case

Businessman Adrian Scoon has handed over all his electronic devices to the Cyber Crime Unit.

The devices, including an Apple laptop and cellphone, were submitted by Scoon to police following the execution of a warrant at his Maraval home last Wednesday, as the criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding a party-like event on board the MV Ocean Pelican on Boxing Day, hosted by Scoon last year, continues.

Police were still in the process yesterday evening of “tying up some loose ends” in the investigation.

Recommended for you