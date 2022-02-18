THE Maxi Taxi Drivers’ Association of Trinidad and Tobago has expressed “massive disappointment” with the Government’s national security response to Wednesday’s islandwide power outage, after one Port of Spain hub was robbed and vandalised during the ordeal.
Association president and chairman of the Yellow Band Route One Association, Eon Hewitt, has expressed “shock” at what members feel was “the near non-response” of arms of the law as night fell on the capital city and the country.
Many expressing their views on the State’s response to the incident have said it was ordinary people who became the country’s true “first responders” in the “near absence” of the authorities.
However, following the restoration of electricity just after midnight yesterday, Hewitt said the Yellow Band terminal at City Gate in South Quay was broken into, vandalised and items including a television stolen.
The association was among those questioning a claim by authorities, including National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) had launched and maintained an effective public presence during the blackout.
“It is astounding that someone was able to walk through the capital city, apparently after the power had returned, with an item like a television and there was no representative of the law to take notice,” Hewitt stated via telephone yesterday. “We are very disappointed, to say the least, with the response to yesterday’s (Wednesday) emergency.”
Hewitt said it is hoped the criminals will be caught and brought to justice but questions must also be asked as to how such an incident could take place.
Hewitt said there was a concern that T&T was not ready for a national emergency or disaster and queried why a heavier TTPS and Defence Force presence was not deployed, at least from 6 p.m. Wednesday and until electricity had returned.
He said many drivers felt forced to leave their routes and go home early when it became apparent that no official traffic management plan had been activated.
Those operating vehicles for public transport are also already being targeted by criminals and this risk would have increased with nightfall during the blackout, he said. By evening, reports were also being heard that the grid would not be back until close to midnight and many drivers felt compelled to secure their homes.
Hewitt said the distress caused to commuters would have been regretted.
T&T takes control
The national power grid went down around 12.50 p.m. Wednesday, immediately impacting communication lines including the Internet and causing chaos on the nation’s roads as traffic lights almost everywhere suddenly went dark.
Despite the loss of most digital communication, word spread that the blackout was islandwide and within two hours, a mass exodus began out of Port of Spain and businesses began shutting down.
The highways quickly became congested and, around the country, the streets were filled with anxious commuters by 3 p.m.
On the roads, drivers held their own in the absence of traffic signals at major intersections and, though congestion occurred, courtesy and coordination mostly prevailed.
Excursions by the Express during that time did not reveal any police presence at traffic lights from PoS to Chaguanas and within the borough.
But while those with vehicles were able to move of their own accord, tens of thousands of commuters were delayed by hours as private transport had all but disappeared as evening approached.
Among the stranded were children, women and the elderly and in Port of Spain, the demand for bus tickets rose at the City Gate terminal.
A number of people said they felt the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) should have increased its capacity under the circumstances. However, PTSC was forced to close some services.
A post on its Facebook page at 4.06 p.m. Wednesday advised: “Due to the nationwide power outage, we regret to inform our valued commuters that the ticket booth located at our San Fernando depot will be closed at 5 p.m. The PTSC apologises for any inconvenience caused.”
Several people expressed deep fear as they waited for transport downtown and in Chaguanas Wednesday evening. Many living in areas considered “off route” would rely on taxi and private hire (PH) vehicles to get safely to their homes.
As power was restored and Internet connections returned, people stormed social media to hail the “real heroes” of the emergency — ordinary citizens who took on the roles of caretakers in the streets, traffic police, and community watch persons.
On Facebook and WhatsApp, a video of citizen power has gone viral and commentators said they felt “love” and “hope” in seeing the national community bind together.
But at the same time, the Government was heavily criticised and people from around the country claimed not to have seen a police presence they would regard as sufficient.
The clip shows a group of young men in Westmoorings, known for plying a windshield-wiping trade on Western Main Road in the vicinity of Westmall, directing traffic at that intersection as a precise unit.
Drivers obeyed and the young men were hailed for rising to the occasion. Several on social media said the video and reports of similar acts across the country had brought tears to their eyes.
Former president of the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT), analyst and women and children’s rights activist, Dr Sheila Rampersad, was among those stating that people like those young men became the “real first responders of the day”.
She noted that among the commuters severely affected and their safety compromised were thousands of women who would have left their place of employment and many would have had to get to their children.
Calling it a “fearful night for women”, Rampersad said this should cause discussion about the responsibility of some employers to provide transport for vulnerable employees during emergencies.