“Maxi-taxi drivers will not be the dumping ground.”
So said Route Two Maxi-Taxi Association president Linus “Chip” Phillip, after he insisted that about 2,000 maxi-taxi drivers will not be accepting cotton notes in the denominations to the value of $1, $5, $10, $20 and $50 from today.
And Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) manager Hans Schulz said the corporation also issued a notice to its customers that, effective from Monday (December 13), the PTSC would not accept the cotton notes.
Republic Bank Ltd said it will redeem old cotton notes for its commercial customers up to January 31.
In a statement, the bank noted that the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) has advised that only the new polymer banknotes will be accepted as legal tender in Trinidad and Tobago as of January 1, 2022.
However, while the old “cotton” notes will no longer be legal tender after December 31, Republic Bank said it has implemented this measure to accommodate its customers who may be uncertain regarding the change.
In a telephone interview last week Wednesday, Phillip said: “They (Central Bank) is coming out with new notes. Drivers are getting stuck with cotton notes. You are looking at $1, $5, $10 and $20 and some of the $50s (polymers). We put out an advisory that we will not be accepting it from December 17. There are some drivers, depending upon their credit unions, who will go until December 15.”
Phillip added: “Once you are a Republic Bank customer, they will take it until January 31. I think First Citizens Bank (FCB) is going a little later. Some of the drivers will know how they are moving, depending upon who is their banker. It’s also an individual choice. The majority of the drivers conduct business with Scotiabank and it should end around the 15th.”
Phillip said he advised drivers to put up advisories in their vehicles.
“When passengers refuse to take it, the gentlemen are stuck with it. It’s not anything about drivers refusing money. They don’t want to end up with notes that are of no use to them.”
Asked if he had noticed increased commute and commerce for Christmas, he said: “It’s slow. Maybe it will pick up within a week’s time, when people get paid. We have to wait and see.”
When interviewed last week, Schulz said: “We issued the notes to the customers in line with the Central Bank compliance. We advised our customers, effective December 13, we won’t be accepting the notes. The notes should have greater security features and last longer. The Central Bank is the one who dictates the pace. PTSC will no longer be accepting the notes.”
On Friday, at City Gate, South Quay, Port of Spain, a driver, who wished to remain anonymous said: “I am dealing with the gas stations. I am going until December 15.”
Another driver, Faizal Lopez, said he supported Phillip’s call to accept the new notes. Lifting a wad of cotton notes, Lopez said: “What are you going to do with these? I prefer the new ones. The people are giving it to you, and other commuters don’t want to take it back. The only people taking them are the gas stations, until the 17th. I have to put up an advisory.”
Lopez, who installed a plastic covering to prevent him from having total access to the travelling public amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, said: “I left a hole in the middle to give them the change. I wipe it down every night and if it gets dirty during daytime, I will wipe it.”