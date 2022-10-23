FOLLOWING the attack on one of their operators and a Carapichaima West pupil by pupils at the Carapichaima East Secondary school on Monday, many maxi-taxi drivers no longer want to transport students from either school. This is according to president of the Route Three Maxi-Taxi Association (RTMTA) Vickash Kissondath who spoke at a news conference held by the Concerned Parents Movement of Trinidad and Tobago at Jenny’s on the Boulevard in Port of Spain held yesterday.
Kissondath said most of the operators were affected by the attack and have since become hesitant in picking up pupils.
Fearing for their lives and detesting the actions of the pupils, the drivers said they are even willing to stop picking up pupils altogether.
They are now calling on Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds to step in and handle not just Monday’s attack but school fights in general as Kissondath said several fights have been taking place among pupils in several schools in the area. More so, Kissondath said if nothing is done soon, maxi drivers will be planning a day to rest and reflect. He said they are aware their actions will cause a lot of parents to be in distress and have to find alternative ways for their children to get to school outside the usual public transportation, but they believe something must be done.