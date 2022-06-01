POLICE are searching for the driver of a maxi-taxi who abandoned the vehicle after colliding with two vehicles and a pedestrian on Monday.
Officers were told that the maxi-taxi driver overtook a long line of traffic at Southern Main Road, Warrenville, Cunupia, and collided with a vehicle, then struck a woman who was standing on the pavement.
A police report said that at around 10.45 a.m., a white Nissan X-Trail driven by a man of Cunupia was proceeding north along Southern Main Road when, in the vicinity of Emmanuel Trace, he attempted to turn right into the trace.
Police were told that a green band maxi-taxi overtook a long line of traffic, then collided with the Nissan X-trail.
Upon impact, the maxi-taxi skated onto the compound of Lin Hai restaurant, then struck the woman and a parked vehicle.
The driver of the maxi-taxi alighted from the vehicle and fled the scene, police were told.
Cpl Mathura, WPC Singh and PC Pascall of Cunupia Police Station visited the scene and interviewed several witnesses.
Officers of Chaguanas Fire Station, led by FSSO Crichlow and FSO Webb, also responded.
Cpl Matura is continuing investigations.