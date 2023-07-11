Two men were arrested after allegedly robbing a maxi taxi along the Priority Bus Route on Monday.
Officers in the Northern Division, went to Back Street, Arouca, where they arrested two men, seized a firearm and retrieved a cell phone and a sum of cash.
The suspects who allegedly robbed a maxi taxi in the vicinity of Thomas Trace on the Priority Bus Route, were caught while they were fleeing the scene. They were taken along with the items seized to the Arouca police station.
Across in the Western Division, during an exercise, Task Force officers had cause to stop and search a white Honda Accord, which was travelling along Saddle Road, Maraval.
During the search, one P80 pistol loaded with 17 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition was allegedly found. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested. A search warrant was executed at the home of both suspects and two rounds of 16-gauge ammunition were allegedly found at the home of the 29-year-old suspect of Moraldo Street, Maraval while 11 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition were allegedly found at the home of the 28-year-old suspect of Moka, Maraval. They were both charged for the offences.
Raid and search exercise duties were also conducted in the Sangre Grande district on Monday, during which search warrants were executed for firearm and ammunition and dangerous drugs.
During one search, officers allegedly discovered one home-made shotgun along with two rounds of twelve-gauge cartridges at a home in Manzanilla. The two occupants of the house at the time were arrested. Officers also allegedly found a quantity of marijuana at a home in Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande, which led to the arrest of one man.
Also, across in the Central Division, officers stopped and searched a Nissan Almera and allegedly found one homemade shotgun and three rounds of 12-gauge ammunition. The occupant was arrested and taken together with the items and vehicle to the Gran Couva police station.
Enquiries are ongoing in all the matters.