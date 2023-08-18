President of Route Two Maxi Taxi Association Linus Phillip died around 9:20am today.
The association’s Public Relations Officer Jason McMillan told the Express “Mr Phillip was alive and kicking just a while ago. We were playing draughts, other members and myself. I was sitting there laughing getting kicks planning for the sports (day) for tomorrow.”
He recalled “We basically was ready to have a grand time tomorrow. We had one or two things to do. He (Phillip) said Biggie (PRO’s alias) what we have to get again? This have to be the best sports we ever had.”
“He (sat) down playing the game of drafts and he just complain that he feeling dizzy and he fell forward.”
This happened around 8:30 this morning, he said. McMillan said “Myself and some other guys (maxi taxi drivers) rushed him to Mount Hope Hospital and later we had found that he had died.”
A dazed Migel Phillip, his 38year old son said that he died due to heart complications at the age of 62years old. Phillip leaves to mourn his wife Charmain Phillip, two sons and a daughter.
Phillip resided at Foster Road in Sangre Grande.
McMillan said he was still shocked and Phillip’s death seemed unbelievable.
He described Phillip as a hard worker who was at the association almost every day and said that most days he was the first to reach and the last to leave the association’s office.
He was a true leader who always championed the rights of maxi taxi drivers, he added.
Linus Phillips was also the Vice President of the Association of Maxi Taxis of Trinidad and Tobago who are in charge of all maxi routes in the country, said Mc Millan.
Former President of the Arima Maxi Taxi Association (now defunct) Lincoln Cumberbatch said even though he and Phillip had their differences he acknowledged that Phillip was a hard worker who did his best for maxi taxi drivers.
He added that in his opinion the association should proceed with their plans to have their sports day tomorrow as a tribute to Phillip who would have worked hard to organise the event.
The association is currently deliberating on whether or not to proceed with the event.