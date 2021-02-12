No one may ever know what Randolph Bharatt was thinking when the casket bearing the remains of his only child, kidnapped and murdered, arrived as their home in Arima this morning.
A pillar of strength, Bharatt stood next to the casket covered with flowers, and watched as friends and relatives gave Andrea a musical send off.
It was in that same front yard, Bharatt had recently recorded his little girl riding in a toy car.
Andrea was his only family, as his wife passed away eight years ago.
He raised her to be a decent woman, respectful and humble.
The father and daughter shared an unbreakable bond, relatives said.
A framed photograph of Andrea’s mother was placed at the entrance along with the many trophies she received throughout her life.
Friends and relatives were dressed in pink, her favourite colour.
There was a video presentation showing Andrea’s life.
Her family cried but they promised to keep her memory alive.
The funeral was streamed online as the nation had rallied around the family and other families who have lost loved ones to crime and violence.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith was present along with his team of officers.
Tassa drummers escorted the pallbearers and they walked Andrea’s remains out of her home for the last time.
Her cousins wailed and collapsed on the roadway.
Andrea was the one to make a difference, one shouted.
But she did make a difference, even in death.
In the past week, communities have united in candlelight vigils for women and all victims of crime. Citizens demanded justice for women murdered and missing.
The hearse bearing Andrea’s casket led a motorcade through the streets of Arima.
Her co-workers lined the streets, wearing pink and releasing balloons, as the motorcade passed the Arima Magistrates Court, where she worked.
The motorcade ended at the Faith Assembly Church, Arouca, where a prayer service is expected to be held.
The final rites will be held at Belgroves Crematorium.
Andrea’s friends and relatives will meet at the Eddie Hart Ground at 6pm to release lanterns in her memory.
Two Fridays ago, Andrea Bharatt left her workplace and walked to the corner of King Street, Arima, where she entered a “fake” taxi to go home.
The young woman never arrived home and her relatives began calling her cellphone.
A man answered telling her father he wanted money in exchange for her life. No more calls came.
Andrea’s decomposed body was found seven days later down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo.
Police detained seven people, including a woman in connection with Andrea’s disappearance.
Two men died at hospital and three were released.
On Wednesday, 24-year-old Negus George was charged with murdering Andrea. His girlfriend was charged with receiving stolen property.