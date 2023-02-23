Maya missing for weeks

Help is being sought by the police to locate 15-year-old Maya Richards who has been missing for over three weeks.
Richards of Beach Road, Palo Seco, was last seen on January 30. She was reported missing to the Santa Flora police station the following day.
Richards is of East Indian descent, five feet, six inches tall, slim built and light brown in complexion. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, can call the Santa Flora police station at 649-5555 or 800-TIPS. The police can also be reached at 555, 999, 911, through any police station or the information can be shared on the TTPS App.