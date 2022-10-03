FOUR men who held a family at siege during a home invasion in Mayaro were shot and killed by police on Monday morning.
Police officers responded to the crime at Krista Park housing development in Beaumont Road and during an exchange of gunfire four men were killed, police said.
It happened at around 9 a.m. at the home of a Mayaro businessman who was tied up along with his wife and daughter.
The Express was told that a team of officers responded and when they entered the premises they were shot at by the intruders.
The team of officers returned fire and shot four men.
Officers entered the house and found the businessman and two family members bound with duct tape.
The names of the four deceased have not yet been released by police.
Police said four firearms were retrieved from the crime scene.
The bodies were removed at around 2.30p.m.
Officers of the Eastern Division Task Force, Mayaro CID and other units responded.
As of September 28, these were the police killings for 2022.
1. January 10. An unidentified man shot dead along Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in Couva in the vicinity of Indian Trail Flyover.
1. February 1. Sammy Gumbs AKA “Rasta” from Zion Hill, San Juan. Shot dead while attacking officers of the North Eastern Division with a cutlass.
1. February 3. Elijah Issac, 18, shot dead near his home along Rose Hill, Laventille.
1. February 19. Jean Paul Cooper, 29, of Fonnes Amandes Road, St Ann’s. Killed at his home by officers of the Multi Operational Police Section and the Homicide Region 1.
1. February 22. Denille Marvin Robinson, 24, shot dead by officers of the North Eastern Task Force in a robbery in progress at a warehouse along Boundary Road, El Socorro.
1. March 3. Jayden "Chadee" Taitte, 27. Shot dead along Diego Marin Main Road in Diego Martin following confrontation with Western Division Task Force.
1. March 26. Kern Wilson, 24, of St Croix Road in Princes Town. He was shot dead by an OFF DUTY officer attached to the Inter Agency Task Force at the car park of a bar along Cemetery Street off Lothian’s Road, Princes Town.
2. April 5. Akeem ‘Battery’ Benjamin, a former national defender, also played for W Connection, Central FC and San Juan Jabloteh, shot and killed along with an unidentified man in the vicinity of Flavorite Foods compound, San Juan.
1. April 22. PC Clarence Gilkes of the Western Division was shot during a police exercise in Rich Plain in Diego Martin. PC Kristian Genty, 28, was charged with the murder and shooting with intent after the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) completed its independent investigation into the death. Another colleague, WPC Crystal Williams-Bowman, was charged with shooting with intent and was granted $500,000 surety bail.
1. April 23. Jade Phillip. Shot dead along Enterprise Street, Enterprise.
1. May 4. Michael London, 28, from La Drive, in North-Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande. Shot dead near his home by Eastern Division Task Force
1. May 6. Aaron ‘Menace’ Ramnarine, 19, shot dead at his home along Mt Hope Extension in Mt Hope.
1. May 13. Kendal Paul shot dead along Satar Street, Boundary Road, El Socorro.
1. June 13. Dane St Rose, 23, of Pinto Road, Arima. He was fatally shot by officers of the ERP in Port of Spain while responding to a kidnapping in Chaguaramas.
3. July 2, three people, Fabien Richards, 21, and 17-year-olds Leonardo Niko Williams and Isaiah Roberts, were shot and killed in an alleged confrontation with the police at Independence Square, Port of Spain, near Republic Bank.
1. July 2. Triston ‘Ratty’ Springer, 23. Shot dead in Second Caledonia, Morvant
1. July 19. Meshach Gibson AKA Mischack Ramdeen, 22, was killed in an alleged shootout with police in La Fillette, Blanchisseuse. .
1. August 1. Kyle King, 34. Bajan national shot dead near St Barb’s police post in Laventille
1. August 10. Carltus Mudie, 80, was fatally shot in a confrontation with police after killing his wife Sylda Mudie, 82, and chopping her son Derek Mudie at Basse Terre, Moruga
1. August 12. Unidentified man shot dead along Richard Lane, Cunupia. 22.
1. August 18. Richard Celestine also known as Dutties of Walcott Lane, Gonzales, Belmont. Shot dead at his home by officers of the Port of Spain Divisional Task Force.
1. August 23. Richard 'Snake' Marcelle of 17th Street, Beetham Gardens. Shot dead near his home by officers of the Port of Spain Task Force. Marcelle was charged in 2018 with assault and use of obscene language, after he allegedly kicked water on then acting Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds while he was touring the community.
He was fined $400, after pleading guilty to the offences.
3. September 8. Quamie Wallace, Ricky Taylor, and Ronnell Alexander, shot dead in Enterprise Street, Enterprise, by Central Division Task Force.
3. September 10. Phillip "The Boss" Boodram (Gang Leader) of Enterprise, Gerard Thorington, of Goodwill Road, Enterprise, and Malick Paul, of Railway Road, California, Couva Shot dead in Esperanza, Couva.
1. September 18. Nazarali Rahim, 41, killed by an off duty officer along the Aranguez main road in the vicinity of Apache Bar, where allegedly attempted to bounce the officer. OFF DUTY.
4. September 19. Kyle Ramdhan, Keyon Ramdhan, and Greg Dodough, all of Delhi Road, Fyzabad; and Deaundre Montrose. Four men killed following robbery heist in La Romaine.
1. September 27. Richard Ferrier of Cosmos Street, off Coconut Drive in Morvant. Shot dead near his home by officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force.