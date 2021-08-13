A Mayaro fisherman was shot and killed by gunmen who came calling his name on Thursday night.
Matthew Baptiste, 40, watching television with his common law wife when someone called out to him at around 8.30pm.
He lived at Rest House Village, Mayaro.
A police report stated that Baptiste left his wife in the living room and walked to the front door.
The 30-year-old woman told police she heard gunshots and hid.
She waited a while and then went to check on her husband, police said.
Baptiste was found lying on the floor of a bedroom.
He was bleeding from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Baptiste was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police cordoned off the area and a search conducted for the suspects but no one was found. A motive is not yet known.
Homicide Bureau Region III officers are investigating.