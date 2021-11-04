Member of Parliament for Mayaro, Rushton Paray, is pleading with the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to let the residents of Mayaro and environs have water flowing through their taps for Divali.
Paray said in a press release on Wednesday residents have been suffering for weeks in some instances, and he is fervently appealing to WASA to end their suffering in time for the holiday.
According to Paray, the affected communities include Guayaguare, Mayaro, Kernaham Village, Cascadou Village, Libertville, San Pedro, Ferrier Circular, Rest House, Poole Village, Rio Claro Mayaro Road Jeffers Crossing, Ridge Road, Bristol, and Begorat Trace St Anns.
He said, "Many householders do not have a drop of pipe-borne supply to carry out domestic chores and for caring for infants and the elderly. Repeated reports to the Authority have yielded minimal results. WASA continues to respond lazily to appeals for repairs to burst mains and to remedy other issues with local distribution."
Paray said the hydrant in Rio Claro is not operational. Additionally, WASA has no trucks in the region to provide a truck-borne water supply on the eve of Divali.
He made a plea to WASA to rectify the situation and end the suffering of residents who are still without a proper water supply.