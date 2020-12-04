A Mayaro man is suspected to have drowned at a fishing trip.
The body of Virgil Sandy, 24, of Church Road, resurfaced on Thursday, one day after he disappeared under the water at Ortoire River.
A police report said that at around 3.30 p.m. Wednesday, Sandy and a 32-year-old man and 15-year-old boy took a boat and went across the Ortoire river to set a fishing net.
After setting the net, they decided to swim across the river.
However, while swimming Sandy disappeared beneath the water and was swept away.
Searches conducted that evening turned up empty.
However around 8.45 a.m. on Thursday Sandy's body was seen at the mouth of the Ortoire river.
The body was identified by his brother Damien Bruce.
PC Gombs of Mayaro Police is continuing investigations.