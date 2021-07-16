MINUTES before curfew on Thursday night, a Mayaro man was killed and his friend injured in a shooting at Princes Town.
Eyell Danglad, 32, also known as “Kartel”, of Mafeking, was shot multiple times.
His friend, Adrian Doon, 25, also of Mafeking, was shot to the hip, and was hospitalised.
A police report said that at around 8.30 p.m. Danglad and Doon went to the home of the mother of his (Danglad’s) child at Sixth Company Circular, Indian Walk.
The two came under gunfire as they walked into the yard.
Danglad was shot several times to the upper body, collapsed to the ground and died.
Doon was shot to the right hip and ran into the house where he hid.
Doon stayed in hiding for some time before he left the house to seek help.
He flagged down police officers on patrol, who took him to the Princes Town District Health Facility and alerted other officers about Danglad.
Doon was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.
Officers of Homicide Region III and Princes Town CID responded.
Police said that Danglad was well-known to them for firearm offences, but the motive for the killing was unknown.
The killing took the murder toll to 205, compared to 247 last year.