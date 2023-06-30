police tape

A Mayaro man was shot and killed in the garage of his home on Thursday night.

Sylvester Fraser, 58, of Legore Road, off the Manzanilla Road, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was in a crouched position, in front of his Nissan Tiida.

There were wounds to his head and chest, with several spent nine-millimetre casings nearby.

The body was viewed by a district medical officer and removed to the Sangre Grande Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination at the Forensic Science Centre.

Responding to the crime scene were Homicide detectives of the Bureau of Region II Sgt Ramsahai and PC Gillead, ASP Sookdeo PCs Sarabjit, Jaikaran, and McKnight, WPC Francis of the Eastern Division Task Force, Mayaro police officers Insps Ramkissoon and Ragbir, Sgt Maharaj, Ramsahai and Mohammed, WPC Beakle and PC Ragoobar and Billy.

The motive for the killing, which took the murder toll to 285, is unknown.

