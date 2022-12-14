Seon Sankar was denied bail on Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder.
Sankar was remanded into custody by a Mayaro magistrate, pending a tracing of his criminal record. He will reappear before a magistrate on January 11.
Sankar, 38 of Guayaguayare Village, Mayaro, was charged with attempted murder by constable Sarabjit of the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID), following investigations into a report of serious wounding which occurred last Saturday.
According to police reports, at 11 pm on December 10, a man was at his Guayaguayare, Mayaro home with his common law wife, when they heard someone banging on the front door.
Upon investigating outside, the man was approached by two male suspects, known to him, and who were allegedly armed with cutlasses. The men allegedly chopped the homeowner about his head and body, which caused his wife to raise an alarm.
The men then escaped from the scene and the injured man was rushed to hospital for treatment.
A report was subsequently made to the Mayaro CID and a joint operation with the Mayaro Task Force was executed, which resulted in the arrest of one of the suspects. The man was later charged with the offence.
Investigations are ongoing as police officers are working to apprehend the other suspect who remains at large.