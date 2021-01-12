crime scene

A Mayaro mason was shot dead and two others injured at a job site on Tuesday.

The attack happened at Mafeking shortly after 9 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Joel Ellis, of Logwood Village, Mafeking.

Ellis and two other men - Michael Singh, 25, and Roland Belcon, 35 - both labourers, also of Mafeking, were constructing a wall, police said.

The killer was dressed in a red coverall, white face mask, a fisherman’s hat, and carried a firearm and a cutlass.

He walked up to the men and opened fire, then ran off into the bushes and escaped.

The three men were taken to the Mayaro District Health Faciity, where Ellis was pronounced dead.

Officers of the Mayaro CID, Eastern Division Task Force and Eastern Division Homicide responded.

The motive for the killing is not yet known, police said. 

The killing took the murder toll to six.

