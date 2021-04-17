Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had offered condolences to the family of the late Franklin Khan and paid tribute to him.
The statement from Persad-Bissessar read, “I was saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Franklin Khan, Minister of Energy and Energy Affairs.
Mr Khan dedicated much of his life in service to his country, and his contributions over a period of almost two decades as a Member of Parliament, a Minister of Government in varying capacities in two PNM administrations and as a Senator, are laudable.
On behalf of the United National Congress and my own behalf, I offer sincere condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends of Mr Franklin Khan.
I pray that they can find peace and comfort during this difficult time.
May he rest in peace.”
And constituents of Mayaro, Khan’s former hometown and former Parliamentary constituency, has joined with current MP Rushton Paray in expressing deepest condolences over his sudden passing.
In a statement from Paray on Saturday, he thanked Khan for his public service to the constituency and the nation.
The statement read, “Like me, Mr Khan was born in the Mayaro community and served as Member of Parliament for the constituency.
As a product of an oil district, he was attracted to the industry and studied geology; his subsequent ministerial portfolios included energy and energy industries.
Throughout his years in public service, he retained great affinity to the communities of Mayaro, Guayaguayare and surrounding areas.
We were on different political sides and held contrasting positions on national development, but I appreciated Mr. Khan’s public service and his loyalty to the community of his birth.
The Mayaro constituency is grateful for his service to his nation. May his soul rest in peace”.