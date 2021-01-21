MINUTES after an armed robbery at a beach house at Mayaro, residents caught one of two suspects and recovered the stolen cash and items on Saturday.
Police were handed the suspect and the stolen items by the residents.
A check of the police records revealed that the suspect was known by three different names - Jason Joseph, Ansil Joseph, and Antonio David.
The 29-year-old man was charged with two offences of robbery with aggravation and possession of three rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
He was expected to appear at the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court this week.
On January 16 around 3.55 p.m. two men - one armed with a firearm - held up a residence at Leisureville, Mayaro.
The men stole cash, jewelry, and a Samsung cell phone, then ran off into the bushes.
The victims raised an alarm and neighbours pursued the men, apprehending one of the suspects.
The suspect was searched at the police station and officers allegedly found three rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, $2,762, and a Samsung A10 cell phone.
The suspect and cell phone were positively identified by one of the victims.
Officers of the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID), under the supervision of Sgt Bhim, conducted enquiries.
Joseph was subsequently charged with the offences by PC Jaikaran.