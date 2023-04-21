FOR one month, residents of Union Village in Mayaro have been without running water. But this is not the first time, they say, as households have been facing ongoing water challenges for almost six years.
The residents staged a fiery protest, yesterday, blocking the Naparima/Mayaro Road with burning tyres and debris. The protest, which began at 4 a.m., shut down the community, bringing traffic to a halt for almost five hours.
Residents have called on the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) to return pipe-borne water supply to the area, before the Eid holiday. Failure to do so, residents warned, would result in intensified protests.
The protesters said Muslim families in the community have not been able to prepare for the auspicious occasion, and called on WASA to return the water supply in time for the holiday.
The residents were supported by Member of Parliament Rushton Paray, who said the people of the Mayaro constituency were simply making their voices heard, demanding a fair and reliable water supply after years of struggle.
“The Mayaro constituency has faced ongoing challenges with water supply for the past six years. The Union Village community and its surroundings are approaching a full month without access to water,” he said.
Paray called on the Minister of Public Utilities to address the urgent needs of the Mayaro community by implementing immediate short- and medium-term solutions to resolve the ongoing water supply crisis.