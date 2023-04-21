water woes

FOR one month, residents of Union Village in Mayaro have been without running water. But this is not the first time, they say, as households have been facing ongoing water challenges for almost six years.

The residents staged a fiery protest, yesterday, blocking the Naparima/Mayaro Road with burning tyres and debris. The protest, which began at 4 a.m., shut down the community, bringing traffic to a halt for almost five hours.

Residents have called on the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) to return pipe-borne water supply to the area, before the Eid holiday. Failure to do so, residents warned, would result in intensified protests.

The protesters said Muslim families in the community have not been able to prepare for the auspicious occasion, and called on WASA to return the water supply in time for the holiday.

The residents were supported by Member of Parliament Rushton Paray, who said the people of the Mayaro constituency were simply making their voices heard, demanding a fair and reliable water supply after years of struggle.

“The Mayaro constituency has faced ongoing challenges with water supply for the past six years. The Union Village community and its surroundings are approaching a full month without access to water,” he said.

Paray called on the Minister of Public Utilities to address the urgent needs of the Mayaro community by implementing immediate short- and medium-term solutions to resolve the ongoing water supply crisis.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Farmers call for compensation

Farmers call for compensation

DISPLAYING their licen­ces yesterday, a group of Felicity farmers called for compensation after crops and bearing fruit trees were bulldozed last week by the Land Settle­ment Agency (LSA) to make way for lot alloca­tions to ex-workers of now defunct national oil refinery Petrotrin.

The farmers on Wed­nesday staged a protest of burning tyres on the corner of Cacandee and the Chaguanas Main Road in Petersfield, are­as of which fall into lands still owned by the former Caroni (1975) Ltd and its Woodford Lodge, Chaguanas, sugar­cane estate.

UWI lecturers holding exam papers until pay rise approved

UWI lecturers holding exam papers until pay rise approved

Examinations may have to be rescheduled for students at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine, this semester as dozens of staff members represented by the West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) are holding on to exam papers until they receive a remit.

This was disclosed by pro vice-chancellor and campus principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine yesterday after WIGUT members demanded she speak with them during their protest.

‘No jurisdiction over judges’

‘No jurisdiction over judges’

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds overstepped his boundaries when he sought an explanation from the Judiciary over why a High Court judge wanted to visit the Port of Spain Prison to view the living conditions of those on death row, says Justice Frank Seepersad.

Recommended for you